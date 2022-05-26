Community Development Division seeking new applicants
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Community Development Division is currently seeking eligible applicants who qualify for down payment assistance.
The down payment assistance program encourages successful homeownership by providing financial assistance to low-to-moderate income households who are acquiring their first home within the city limits.
The program is funded through the US Department of Housing & Urban Development’s HOME Investment Partnership Program. Staff in community development can connect you with more information.
To learn more about the program including eligibility requirements, visit https://bit.ly/hburg_dpa.
To talk to a staffer today, call 601-554-1006 or reach out to cdbg@hattiesburgms.com.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.