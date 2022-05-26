Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Community Development Division seeking new applicants

The program is funded through the US Department of Housing & Urban Development’s HOME...
The program is funded through the US Department of Housing & Urban Development’s HOME Investment Partnership Program.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Community Development Division is currently seeking eligible applicants who qualify for down payment assistance.

The down payment assistance program encourages successful homeownership by providing financial assistance to low-to-moderate income households who are acquiring their first home within the city limits.

The program is funded through the US Department of Housing & Urban Development’s HOME Investment Partnership Program. Staff in community development can connect you with more information.

To learn more about the program including eligibility requirements, visit https://bit.ly/hburg_dpa.

To talk to a staffer today, call 601-554-1006 or reach out to cdbg@hattiesburgms.com.

The Community Development Division is currently seeking eligible applicants who qualify for down payment assistance....

Posted by City of Hattiesburg-Government on Thursday, May 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Petal road rage incident
Petal woman speaks out after experiencing ‘Road Rage’ incident
Sherman, 42, of Laurel.
Laurel woman arrested after ramming JCSD patrol cruiser, allegedly firing handgun
The 18 wheeler was hauling a chemical which is flammable and toxic. As a result, traffic on...
NB I-59 lanes rerouted after 18-wheeler rollover
Sherman, 42, of Laurel.
Charges updated for Laurel woman accused of attacking Jones County deputy
Game warden’s social media posts spark racial controversy

Latest News

Softball team given key to the city for their championship season.
City of Petal honors championship softball team
More than 250 adults earn GEDs from PRCC's free program.
More than 250 adults earn GEDs from PRCC’s 2021-2022 adult education program
Memorial Day holiday events
Memorial Day holiday events
Passengers at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport board a flight to Houston Thursday morning.
TSA expects more than 2M air travelers daily during Memorial holiday
YMCA welcomes city leaders for a facility tour.
Hattiesburg YMCA welcomes city leaders to facility