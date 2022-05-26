Win Stuff
Charges updated for Laurel woman accused of attacking Jones County deputy

Sherman, 42, of Laurel.(Jones county sheriffs)
By Mia Monet
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel woman is facing new charges against her in connection to an incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Shannon Sherman is now charged with a DUI, destroying county property, hit and run and reckless driving according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Roster.

She was originally charged with aggravated assault, but the charge was dropped after investigators reviewed the body camera video footage, according to the JCSD.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s department said she allegedly rammed into a deputy’s vehicle and shot a handgun.

The JCSD said the deputy was not injured.

