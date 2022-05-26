Win Stuff
Camp Shelby to host Memorial Day events Friday

Attendees are invited to visit the museum for self-guided tours and to see the newly installed display honoring Pfc. Keen.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony on Friday beginning at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will start in the museum’s Grand Gallery with opening remarks by Tommy Lofton, museum director, and Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of Mississippi.

The 73rd Army Band of the U.S. Virgin Islands will play the National Anthem and Rep. Manley Barton will provide the Memorial Day address.

This year’s Gold Star Honoree is Braxton, Miss. native Pfc. Henry Lee Keen, a marine who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.

Following the indoor ceremony, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the Gold Star Monument next to the museum.

Attendees are then invited to visit the museum for self-guided tours and to see the newly installed display honoring Keen.

SuperTalk Radio will be broadcasting live at the museum for the duration of the events honoring service members and their families.

