Auditor issues $3M civil demand on former DHS Deputy Director

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White served a civil demand for $3,648,557.60 on former Deputy Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (DHS) Jacob Black.

The demand requires Black to repay the misspent Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) money.

Black was served with the demand based on audit findings from the Office of the State Auditor and new findings released in April 2022 by an independent CPA firm reviewing DHS spending.

The audits found Black assisted a vendor, NCC Ventures, in violating procurement procedures. NCC Ventures has already been issued a demand by the Auditor for work that was not completed and has been sued by the State of Mississippi.

Black’s demand is also based on his role in assisting the flow of welfare money to the Mississippi Community Education Center—a non-profit owned by Nancy and Zach New—and the Autism Center of North Mississippi.

Nancy and Zach New have already been charged and pleaded guilty to state and federal charges in the largest public fraud scheme in Mississippi’s history.

See the demand letter here.

