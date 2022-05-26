Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Auditor issues $3M civil demand on former DHS Deputy Director

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White served a civil demand for $3,648,557.60 on former Deputy Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (DHS) Jacob Black.

The demand requires Black to repay the misspent Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) money.

Black was served with the demand based on audit findings from the Office of the State Auditor and new findings released in April 2022 by an independent CPA firm reviewing DHS spending.

The audits found Black assisted a vendor, NCC Ventures, in violating procurement procedures. NCC Ventures has already been issued a demand by the Auditor for work that was not completed and has been sued by the State of Mississippi.

Black’s demand is also based on his role in assisting the flow of welfare money to the Mississippi Community Education Center—a non-profit owned by Nancy and Zach New—and the Autism Center of North Mississippi.

Nancy and Zach New have already been charged and pleaded guilty to state and federal charges in the largest public fraud scheme in Mississippi’s history.

See the demand letter here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petal road rage incident
Petal woman speaks out after experiencing ‘Road Rage’ incident
Sherman, 42, of Laurel.
Laurel woman arrested after ramming JCSD patrol cruiser, allegedly firing handgun
The 18 wheeler was hauling a chemical which is flammable and toxic. As a result, traffic on...
NB I-59 lanes rerouted after 18-wheeler rollover
Game warden’s social media posts spark racial controversy
Sherman, 42, of Laurel.
Charges updated for Laurel woman accused of attacking Jones County deputy

Latest News

Attendees are invited to visit the museum for self-guided tours and to see the newly installed...
Camp Shelby to host Memorial Day events Friday
Southern Miss beats UAB 4-3 to open C-USA Championship.
Golden Eagles grab 4-3 win over UAB to open C-USA Championship
First All-female rideshare service in Mississippi.
First all-female rideshare business in Mississippi launched
“It took us weeks to do what we thought would take months and that’s because of the quality of...
Scotch Plywood Company holds celebratory lunch