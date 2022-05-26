Win Stuff
Arnold Line Water Association issues boil water notice

A boil water notice has been issued.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been issued by the Arnold Line Water Association.

The notice is expected to affect around 330 customers around the Shears Road Apartments, West Lane, North Lane and South Lane; Hillcrest Drive, including the Magnolia Apartments and Weathersby Road from Lowes to the intersection of Shears Road and Hillcrest Drive. 

The company said the notice was issued after the water mainline started leaking, The mainline has now been repaired.

Customers will need to boil their water until further notice.

