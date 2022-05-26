05/26 Ryan’s “AM Rain / PM Sun” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Finally going to see a pattern change today as the front that’s been lingering nearby for the last day or so pushes through. That means this morning will largely look the same as the last few days have been, grey, dreary, and damp; and we still have one round of shower and thunderstorm activity before things start to clear. And clear they will! By lunchtime, expect only a few clouds left in the sky and even those will be gone by sunset. Even the temperatures will be manageable thanks to the slightly cooler air behind the front, highs falling into the low 80s. Highs will remain below average until around Sunday, and still with nothing but sunshine in the sky. It won’t be until next week we start to see any cloud cover, and even then it’ll be reliant on daytime heating so nights remain largely clear. Temperatures will climb back into the 90s around this time as well, meaning the chance of afternoon showers begins to pop up again.

