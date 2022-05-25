Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

WATCH: Yacht crew pops balloons, throws them into Florida bay

Video caught a yacht crew popping balloons and letting them fall into Biscayne Bay. (Source: WSVN, @mmgoutboarddivision, @tomrivas/instagram, J.P. Ortega)
By Joe Roetz
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (WSVN) – Members of a yacht crew were caught on video popping and illegally dumping party balloons into a south Florida bay. Now, the man who chartered the vessel is facing charges and more than $22,000 in fines.

Cell phone video making its rounds on social media caught the chartered yacht crew popping balloons and letting them fall into Biscayne Bay near Bayshore Landing Marina in Coconut Grove.

David Torres-Bocanegra, the 29-year-old man who claims to have chartered the boat, is speaking out on social media saying this was not his fault.

He says the group was told to remove the balloons, which were attached to the front of the boat, because they were not allowed to go out to sea.

“And I was like OK, cool. Not a problem. You know, take them off, whatever,” Torres-Bocanegra said. “I just really want to put my heart out and say… how I think it’s so important to take care of our environment and things like this certainly need to be addressed.”

But the way the crew removed those balloons – by simply popping them and throwing them into the water – angered fellow boaters.

Esteban Bruna caught the incident on camera and posted the video online.

“People are mad. I was mad. I’m glad I was able to post [the video],” Bruna said.

JP Ortega, who charters an eco-tour out of the marina, also took video of the balloons on the yacht. He said he knew they’d end up in the ocean, but he thought it would be unintentional. He was surprised to see people throwing them directly into the water.

“It was really frustrating to see somebody with that kind of ignorance,” Ortega said. “[There is] a lot of wildlife around here. [Balloons] take thousands of years to disappear. It doesn’t even disappear. It becomes micro pieces.”

Other boaters tried to scoop up the balloons from the water and clean up what they could.

“We pull trash from the bay all the time,” David Furer said. “And here we have people deliberately, you know, popping balloons and throwing them into the water. So, it made us angry.”

The video caught the attention of the Miami-Dade Police Department, who went to the site to investigate illegal dumping.

Torres-Bocanegra faces charges of reckless disregard for the environment. He was issued nine citations totaling more than $22,000.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Sherman, 42, of Laurel.
Laurel woman arrested after ramming JCSD patrol cruiser, allegedly firing handgun
Maximo Rosas, 53, of Laurel.
Man in custody after alleged road rage incident in Laurel
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
According to the MBI, Clarence "Bo" Bates, has been unaccounted for since approximately May 16,...
MBI issues silver alert for Forrest Co. man

Latest News

Deputy Kenneth Doby was identified as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office lawman wounded...
Deputy shot by 13-year-old during burglary call, sheriff says
The Biden administration is importing baby formula from Europe to ease critical supply...
Consumer Watch: Baby formula arrives as Congress wants answers
Pennsylvania’s top election official says the margin between the top two candidates in last...
Recount ordered in Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary
Two years after the world watched video of George Floyd taking his last breath, the healing...
Two years after Floyd murder, Minneapolis pastor speaks on city's change
Aaron Salter, the retired police officer killed in the Buffalo supermarket shooting, has been...
Officer in Buffalo supermarket attack honored at funeral