Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

WATCH: 5-year-old steals the show with walk-up dance at T-ball game

The video of 5-year-old Ben Sadlowski's walk-up dance has gone viral on TikTok with millions of views. (Soure: KOVR)
By Adrienne Moore
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTECA, Calif. (KOVR) – A 5-year-old boy stole the show at his T-ball game in California when he danced his way up to the plate during his last game of the season.

The video of Ben Sadlowski went viral on TikTok.

Ben’s mom Monica Sadlowski said the dance, set to Big Pun’s “Still Not a Player,” was no surprise.

“Every last game we do a walk-out song for each player,” Sadlowski said. “I wasn’t expecting him to do all that, but it’s not uncommon for him. That’s his own thing. He’s just a goofy guy.”

Sadlowski said her son most likely gets his dance moves from her.

“I’m kind of goofy myself, so he might have picked it up from me. It definitely was not his father. I can tell you, assure you that,” Sadlowski said.

Ben’s performance was made even more impressive when he hit a single to left field.

While there’s no score keeping in T-ball, Sadlowski said the comments she’s received on social media prove Ben’s brilliant show made millions of people feel like a winner.

“Everybody is just like ‘man, I was having a really bad day, and that just made my day so much better,’ and I’m just like man, that’s awesome!” Sadlowski said.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
Maximo Rosas, 53, of Laurel.
Man in custody after alleged road rage incident in Laurel
According to the MBI, Clarence "Bo" Bates, has been unaccounted for since approximately May 16,...
MBI issues silver alert for Forrest Co. man
Mississippi Baptist leaders react to report on sexual abuse allegations with Southern Baptist Convention

Latest News

FILE - In this July 25, 2005 file photo, the offices of Teva Pharmaceuticals North America are...
Tentative $161.5 million settlement reached in opioid trial
Some snack boxes containing Jif peanut butter have been recalled.
Several more products with Jif peanut butter recalled
Pit bull is lone survivor of plane crash that killed 2 pilots
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
All those killed at Texas school were in 1 room, official says
The Biden administration has begun airlifting shipments of formula from Europe.
FDA chief to detail delays inspecting baby formula plant