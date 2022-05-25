Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Wanda Harvey wins TEC and WDAM 7 Golden Apple Award

Our last TEC and WDAM 7 Golden Apple Award Winner of the 2021-2022 school year is Seminary Elementary School Special Education teacher Wanda Harvey.
By Karrie Leggett-Brown
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - Our last TEC and WDAM 7 Golden Apple Award Winner of the 2021-2022 school year is Seminary Elementary School special education teacher Wanda Harvey.

Harvey’s nominator said she holds a special place in the hearts of her kids, and she is often referred to as their favorite teacher.

When asked what makes her a patient, kind and caring teacher, she explains it’s her passion for the students.

“My heart’s always been with kids that are, I guess, underachievers,” said Harvey. “When you see them when they actually learn something, it’s like that ‘ah-ha’ moment, and that’s what keeps me going.”

She had this sentiment of encouragement for other teachers.

“Just keep on and keep trying with every one of them, and, even the lowest of the kids, just keep encouraging them,” said Harvey. “There’s going to be a moment whenever they have their ‘ah-ha’ moment.”

As Harvey went through the room of the library getting hugs and congratulations from everyone, the principal says Harvey is finishing up her last year of teaching after 35 and a half years.

“This week she retires,” said Seminary Elementary School principal Angie Palmer. “She is on to bigger and better adventures, but we are sure going to miss her and the influence she has on the students. Her legacy will definitely endure with the kids that she has touched over the years.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Sherman, 42, of Laurel.
Laurel woman arrested after ramming JCSD patrol cruiser, allegedly firing handgun
Maximo Rosas, 53, of Laurel.
Man in custody after alleged road rage incident in Laurel
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
According to the MBI, Clarence "Bo" Bates, has been unaccounted for since approximately May 16,...
MBI issues silver alert for Forrest Co. man

Latest News

“It took us weeks to do what we thought would take months and that’s because of the quality of...
Scotch Plywood Company holds celebratory lunch
6pm Headlines 5/25
6pm Headlines 5/25
The 18 wheeler was hauling a chemical which is flammable and toxic. As a result, traffic on...
NB I-59 lanes rerouted after 18-wheeler rollover
Wanda Harvey wins TEC and WDAM 7 Golden Apple Award
Wanda Harvey wins Golden Apple Award
Petal woman speaks out after experiencing ‘Road Rage’ incident
Petal road rage incident