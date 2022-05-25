Wanda Harvey wins TEC and WDAM 7 Golden Apple Award

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - Our last TEC and WDAM 7 Golden Apple Award Winner of the 2021-2022 school year is Seminary Elementary School special education teacher Wanda Harvey.

Harvey’s nominator said she holds a special place in the hearts of her kids, and she is often referred to as their favorite teacher.

When asked what makes her a patient, kind and caring teacher, she explains it’s her passion for the students.

“My heart’s always been with kids that are, I guess, underachievers,” said Harvey. “When you see them when they actually learn something, it’s like that ‘ah-ha’ moment, and that’s what keeps me going.”

She had this sentiment of encouragement for other teachers.

“Just keep on and keep trying with every one of them, and, even the lowest of the kids, just keep encouraging them,” said Harvey. “There’s going to be a moment whenever they have their ‘ah-ha’ moment.”

As Harvey went through the room of the library getting hugs and congratulations from everyone, the principal says Harvey is finishing up her last year of teaching after 35 and a half years.

“This week she retires,” said Seminary Elementary School principal Angie Palmer. “She is on to bigger and better adventures, but we are sure going to miss her and the influence she has on the students. Her legacy will definitely endure with the kids that she has touched over the years.”

