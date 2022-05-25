Win Stuff
Traffic light out at U.S. 98 & Old Highway 11

Drivers were asked to use caution at US 98 & Old Highway 11.
Drivers were asked to use caution at US 98 & Old Highway 11.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
UPDATE: According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the traffic alert has been cleared, but the roadways may still be congested at this time.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the traffic light was out in all directions at the intersection of U.S. Route 98 and Old Highway 11.

Officers were on the scene helping with traffic flow.

HPD asked drivers to use caution in the area.

According to MDOT, traffic delays were expected to last till around 5 p.m. It was cleared at 4:27 p.m.

**UPDATE: The light has been repaired.** Previous: Drivers use caution at US 98 & Old Highway 11, the traffic light is...

Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

