Sumrall steals game 1 of Class 4A State Title series

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sumrall High School looked well on the way to just its second loss of the season to open the Class 4A State Championship series with Pontotoc.

The Bobcats trailed the Warriors 5-1 entering the 7th inning but eventually walked away with a 6-5 win.

A four-run 7th inning forced extras and Ethan Aultman’s RBI single down the third-base line sealed the walk-off victory for the fourth-ranked team in the state.

“That’s the advantage of having 16 seniors,” said Sumrall head coach Andy Davis. “Gritty, gritty, gritty bunch. I just hand it to these guys man. They just - maybe one more, one more.”

Sumrall (34-1) can capture the state title on Thursday at 4 p.m. in game 2 of its series with Pontotoc.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.