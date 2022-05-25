Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Scott Berry previews Conference USA tournament

By Michael Dugan
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss will face UAB in the first round of the Conference USA baseball tournament on Wednesday with the first pitch scheduled for 4 pm.

This tournament has been the Golden Eagles’ area of expertise over the years, with five tournament crowns and a chance to make it six in their final season in Conference USA. To do that, though, they’d like to start by taking care of UAB, the team that ended their huge winning streak back in April, and a team that’s hungry to ruin plans again a month later.

“We’re coming in as an eight seed, but we’re coming in with expectations of being successful,” Blazers head coach Casey Dunn said. “The reality is 5-6,000 people aren’t going to be cheering for us. There’s a lot more pressure for the guys across the field than for us, playing at home in front of their fans. For our guys, the expectation is just to play good baseball.”

“They took the series back at their place, they played better than we did,” USM head coach Scott Berry said. “There are eight quality clubs at this tournament, and anyone can win it in all honesty. I feel good about where we are, I think our players do, too.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
Maximo Rosas, 53, of Laurel.
Man in custody after alleged road rage incident in Laurel
According to the MBI, Clarence "Bo" Bates, has been unaccounted for since approximately May 16,...
MBI issues silver alert for Forrest Co. man
Mississippi Baptist leaders react to report on sexual abuse allegations with Southern Baptist Convention

Latest News

Scott Berry, Southern Miss
Southern Miss hauls in C-USA baseball awards
Scott Berry, Southern Miss
Southern Miss hauls in C-USA baseball awards
Sumrall baseball
Sumrall steals game 1 of Class 4A State Title series
Sumrall baseball
Sumrall steals game 1 of Class 4A State Title series
Scott Berry previews Conference USA tournament
Scott Berry previews Conference USA tournament