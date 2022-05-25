Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

NFL safety, Columbia native Abram to host 2nd annual football camp

Columbia native and Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram hosts free youth football camp
Columbia native and Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram hosts free youth football camp
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Johnathan Abram, safety for the Las Vegas Raiders, will return to his hometown of Columbia on Saturday, June 4 to host a free football camp.

Offered through the Johnathan’s Journey for Better Foundation, the camp will feature hands-on instruction from Abram and several of his fellow NFL teammates for over 400 local youth. Activities will include football drills, life skills development and educational/leadership exercises.

The one-day event will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Columbia High School.

Registration is open through June 1 for anyone ages seven to 17, and all participants will receive lunch and an official camp t-shirt.

Abram, who is now entering his fourth season with the NFL, founded Jonathan’s Journey for Better Foundation with the goal of providing foundational resources for young men and women in underserved communities.

“By embodying Johnathan’s own philosophy that we are all on a constant journey of bettering ourselves, Johnathan’s Journey For Better aims to provide opportunities to help underprivileged youth on their own roads to reach their maximum potential,” reads the foundation’s website.

To learn more or register, visit https://www.johnathansjourney.org/ or visit Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Johnathan Abram, safety for the Las Vegas Raiders, will return to his hometown of Columbia on...
Johnathan Abram, safety for the Las Vegas Raiders, will return to his hometown of Columbia on Saturday, June 4 to host a free football camp.(Johnathan's Journey for Better Foundation)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Sherman, 42, of Laurel.
Laurel woman arrested after ramming JCSD patrol cruiser, allegedly firing handgun
Maximo Rosas, 53, of Laurel.
Man in custody after alleged road rage incident in Laurel
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
According to the MBI, Clarence "Bo" Bates, has been unaccounted for since approximately May 16,...
MBI issues silver alert for Forrest Co. man

Latest News

“It took us weeks to do what we thought would take months and that’s because of the quality of...
Scotch Plywood Company holds celebratory lunch
6pm Headlines 5/25
6pm Headlines 5/25
The 18 wheeler was hauling a chemical which is flammable and toxic. As a result, traffic on...
NB I-59 lanes rerouted after 18-wheeler rollover
Wanda Harvey wins TEC and WDAM 7 Golden Apple Award
Wanda Harvey wins Golden Apple Award
Petal woman speaks out after experiencing ‘Road Rage’ incident
Petal road rage incident