NFL safety, Columbia native Abram to host 2nd annual football camp

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Johnathan Abram, safety for the Las Vegas Raiders, will return to his hometown of Columbia on Saturday, June 4 to host a free football camp.

Offered through the Johnathan’s Journey for Better Foundation, the camp will feature hands-on instruction from Abram and several of his fellow NFL teammates for over 400 local youth. Activities will include football drills, life skills development and educational/leadership exercises.

The one-day event will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Columbia High School.

Registration is open through June 1 for anyone ages seven to 17, and all participants will receive lunch and an official camp t-shirt.

Abram, who is now entering his fourth season with the NFL, founded Jonathan’s Journey for Better Foundation with the goal of providing foundational resources for young men and women in underserved communities.

“By embodying Johnathan’s own philosophy that we are all on a constant journey of bettering ourselves, Johnathan’s Journey For Better aims to provide opportunities to help underprivileged youth on their own roads to reach their maximum potential,” reads the foundation’s website.

To learn more or register, visit https://www.johnathansjourney.org/ or visit Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

