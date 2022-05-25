MBI issues silver alert for Forrest Co. man

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Clarence “Bo” Bates, 75, of Forrest County.

According to MBI, Bates is described as being an African American man. He is 5′7′' tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He is said to have black hair and brown eyes.

His last clothing description is unknown.

Officials said he was last seen Monday, May 16, at about 9 a.m. on Mary Magdalene Road, in Forest County, traveling in an unknown direction.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Mary Magdalene Road is outside of city limits.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, you can contact the Forest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.