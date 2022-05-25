Win Stuff
MBI issues silver alert for Forrest Co. man

According to the MBI, Clarence "Bo" Bates, has been unaccounted for since approximately May 16, 2022.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Clarence “Bo” Bates, 75, of Forrest County.

According to MBI, Bates is described as being an African American man. He is 5′7′' tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He is said to have black hair and brown eyes.

His last clothing description is unknown.

Officials said he was last seen Monday, May 16, at about 9 a.m. on Mary Magdalene Road, in Forest County, traveling in an unknown direction.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Mary Magdalene Road is outside of city limits.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, you can contact the Forest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800.

