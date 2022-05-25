Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Man confesses to killing wife to end her chronic pain, police say

The suspect told investigators his wife had chronic pain for 20 years, and she had previously asked him to "end her life." (WISN, MILWAUKEE COUNTY JAIL, CNN)
By WISN Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Wis. (WISN) - A Wisconsin man told police he killed his wife to put an end to the suffering she endured from chronic pain. However, officials say he went about it in a gruesome way.

Greenfield Police found the body of 50-year-old Jamie Ward in her condo last Wednesday.

Prosecutors say her husband, 48-year-old Braeden Ward, cut his wife’s throat in the shower then kept her body hidden for two weeks, even washing the corpse daily to avoid a smell, according to charging documents.

Braeden Ward, 48, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a deadly weapon. He...
Braeden Ward, 48, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a deadly weapon. He says he killed his wife, Jamie Ward, to help end her suffering from chronic pain.(Source: Milwaukee County Jail, WISN via CNN)

Braeden Ward is in custody, charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a deadly weapon. He says he killed his wife to help end her suffering.

He told investigators she “had suffered from chronic pain for 20 years,” adding that a year ago, she discussed “killing herself” with his assistance.

Then, earlier this month, Braeden Ward says his wife again asked him to “end her life,” and he agreed.

The suspect told investigators he stabbed his wife repeatedly after she was dead to “drain the blood from her body.”

After several days, Braeden Ward says the body began to smell, so he “started washing the victim’s body everyday and set up a series of fans to disperse the odor.”

Two weeks later, he says he confessed over the phone to his sister-in-law in South Dakota, who called police.

Officers arrested Braeden Ward after a brief standoff in Franklin on Highway 100 near Rawson. He was in his car, reportedly “armed with a handgun.”

The suspect is being held at the Milwaukee County Jail on $1 million cash bail. He could face life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
Maximo Rosas, 53, of Laurel.
Man in custody after alleged road rage incident in Laurel
According to the MBI, Clarence "Bo" Bates, has been unaccounted for since approximately May 16,...
MBI issues silver alert for Forrest Co. man
Mississippi Baptist leaders react to report on sexual abuse allegations with Southern Baptist Convention

Latest News

FILE - In this July 25, 2005 file photo, the offices of Teva Pharmaceuticals North America are...
Tentative $161.5 million settlement reached in opioid trial
Some snack boxes containing Jif peanut butter have been recalled.
Several more products with Jif peanut butter recalled
Pit bull is lone survivor of plane crash that killed 2 pilots
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
All those killed at Texas school were in 1 room, official says
The Biden administration has begun airlifting shipments of formula from Europe.
FDA chief to detail delays inspecting baby formula plant