Local organizations partner to host ‘Community Baby Shower’

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Tuesday afternoon, new and expecting moms in the Pine Belt were able to participate in the third annual Community Baby Shower.

The United Way of Southeast Mississippi partnered with the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Mississippi State University Extension Office, The Mississippi State Department of Health and the Forrest County Board of Supervisors to host this educational event for women.

Women were also able to visit with 12 informational vendors on topics including car seat safety, CPR and early brain development.

“Infant and maternal mortality is a high-risk factor for the state of Mississippi, so we wanted to provide an opportunity for new moms or expecting moms to get some information to make sure they are having a healthy pregnancy, healthy labors and healthy babies,” said Kari Lynn Somers, United Way of Southeast Mississippi director of community impact. “We ultimately want them to know they might not learn everything they need to now to be a mom today, but you have a wealth of resources...”

Sponsored by the Forrest General Hospital Women and Children’s Services, mothers in attendance had the opportunity to take home a free car seat and gift bag.

Somers says she hopes this event allows pregnant women in the Pine Belt to not only become more educated on infant safety but to also know there are many resources in the community to help them post-pregnancy.

