LHA to take part in Summer Food Service Program

Free “in-person” meals will be provided to children ages 18 and under.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Housing Authority of the City of Laurel will take part in the Summer Food Service Program by providing free “in-person” meals to children ages 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following sites:

  • St. Paul United Methodist Church - 517 Jefferson St.
  • Brown Circle - 50 Brown Circle
  • L.T. Ellis Center - 610 Munson St.
  • Windsor Court - 20 Windsor Court
  • James A. Townley Center - 516 S 13th Ave.

Felicia Jackson is the assistant director of LHA. She said the faculty and staff look forward to providing this service to the public.

“It’s such a joy to provide nutritional meals to the youth that come through the program,” Felicia said. “When school is out, we’re able to provide a healthy nutritional lunch for children 0-18 years of age. Last year, we fed over 13,000 meals from June 1st through July 31.”

The two non-LHA sites are through a partnership with St. Paul United Methodist Church and the City of Laurel Recreation Department.

In addition to the feeding program, LHA conducts several other educational and recreational programs at its feeding sites in conjunction with local partners-Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, Mississippi State Home Extension Service, Parents for Drug-Free Youth, Kuntry Kids, Laurel-Jones County Library, and the City of Laurel.

LHA partnered with the Mississippi Department of Education’s Office of Child Nutrition in participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

For more information, you can contact Felicia Jackson or Malik Davis at 601-425-4651.

