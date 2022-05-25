Laurel woman arrested after ramming JCSD patrol cruiser, allegedly firing handgun

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wellness check turned violent on Tuesday afternoon in the Shady Grove community in Jones County.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of an adult female in a small black SUV parked on Trace Road late on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were later notified of a vehicle matching the description at the Dollar General on Highway 15 North near the Matthews and Moss communities.

JCSD Deputy James Smith was the first to arrive at Dollar General and located a vehicle matching the description of the SUV.

As he pulled his patrol cruiser into the parking lot in an attempt to make contact, the driver attempted to pull forward and then put her vehicle into reverse and rammed the JCSD patrol cruiser in the driver’s door.

According to the JCSD, a short pursuit followed on Highway 15 headed south for approximately one mile. During the pursuit, the driver allegedly fired a handgun out the front passenger window of her SUV.

Once stopped, she was taken into custody by deputies.

Smith reported what are believed to be minor injuries caused by the vehicle impact at the driver’s door of his Dodge Durango cruiser.

The Driver, identified as 42-year-old Shannon Sherman, of Laurel, was arrested and charged with DUI and aggravated assault on an officer of the law. She is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending her initial appearance in justice court.

The incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Highway Patrol due to the fact a JCSD patrol cruiser was rammed and damaged in addition to the shot that was allegedly fired by Sherman.

“We greatly appreciate the response assistance by EMServ Ambulance Service, Shady Grove Fire & Rescue, Sharon Fire & Rescue, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol to this incident,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “As bad as it was today, it could have been so much worse.”

