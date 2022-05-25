Jones Co. VFDs, passerby help put out Laurel house fire

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade, M & M and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to a single-family, one-story brick home on Shamrock Drive Tuesday afternoon.

The home was reportedly struck by lightning during a thunderstorm.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a fire in the kitchen, which was extending into the dining area.

Bumgardner said the home was occupied at the time, and the resident escaped unharmed.

She said a passerby who arrived on the scene reportedly used two fire extinguishers to knock down flames until fire personnel arrived.

Fire crews immediately initiated an offensive interior attack.

Smoke damage occurred throughout the home, however, due to quick actions by the firefighters and the citizen, fire damage was limited to the kitchen and dining room areas.

Dixie Electric Power Association, Centerpoint Energy and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded.

The Jones County Fire Council wants to remind citizens to have on-hand fire extinguishers and know how to use them properly so that fires can be attacked immediately as was done Tuesday on Shamrock Drive.

Contact your local fire department for information on how to use a fire extinguisher. If you are unsure how to get in touch with your local department, you can email piojonesfire@gmail.com for assistance.

