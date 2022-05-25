HPD: Man wanted on active arrest warrants turns self in

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man with active arrest warrants in connection to a DUI crash turned himself in to authorities.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Edward Clark turned himself in on Wednesday.

Due to the extent of injuries, HPD said Clark has not been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center at this time.

The suspect was wanted in connection to an early morning accident on Sunday, May 15, at Broadway Drive and Lincoln Road.

HPD said Clark, who was driving a 2008 Chevrolet, struck a 2019 Honda, injuring two females. Both females were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

He was also transported to a local hospital, where he was reportedly released.

