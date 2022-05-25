Hattiesburg Zoo hosts second Sensory Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Zoo hosted its second annual Sensory Day Wednesday morning with activities geared towards individuals who have sensory needs.

During the event, the zoo has all music turned off, quiet train rides and calm animal encounters throughout the day.

Zoo Director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife, Jeremy Cumpton says since more families have shown interest in these sensory activities, the zoo will increase the number of sensory days this year.

“Our staff gets trained, which means they know how to address certain situations and know how to make it a very inclusive environment, especially on these days,” said Cumpton. “Not only is this for children but it’s for adults, and this is for people who even have PTSD.”

“It’s for a wide range of people to be able to come to the zoo when they might not be able to. We try making these days on days that are not so busy so the environment is nice and easier to take in.”

According to Cumpton, the zoo will continue Sensory Day on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

