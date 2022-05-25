Hattiesburg announces big project underway for Water Plant No. 1

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Do you drink water straight from the tap?

According to a report by the Mississippi State Department of Health, the City of Hattiesburg received a perfect score on the quality of its drinking water.

“Well, for the fourth consecutive year, we’ve got a five out of five on our water quality score,” said Barker. “However, when you’re talking about source water, if you’re not constantly looking to update your infrastructure, you’re falling behind.”

This is why the city is investing in Water Plant No. 1. The project is being funded through a revolving loan with the Mississippi State Department of Health.

“This $1.3-million project for Water Plant No. 1 is going to allow us to replace several pieces of equipment for efficiency and also safety,” said Barker. “Hopefully (it will) allow us to continue operating at the highest level in terms of water supply.”

Alan Howe, director of water and sewer, is credited with helping the city reach its perfect score.

He was hired in 2018. Since then, he’s been on a mission to make sure Hattiesburg residents have quality drinking water.

“So one thing I did was… go look for the right employees, the right mix, the right people, and put those in place and got all of the technical things fixed, all the machinery fixed, everything we had issues with and that’s how we got to a five that first year,” said Howe.

Howe says drinking water is crucial for everyday living. That’s why he believes this is a top concern.

“Sometimes people buy bottled water out of convenience,” said Howe. “In Hattiesburg, you don’t have to do that. We have great water, great taste and great quality. We have fifteen wells that we pump water from around the city. They all come out of the Miocene aquifer.”

The project is scheduled to begin in the next three months and should be completed in one year.

To read the full department of health report, click the link below.

https://www.hattiesburgms.com/wp-content/uploads/2022_msdh_report_water_supply.pdf

