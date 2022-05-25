Free Family Art is back each Wednesday at LRMA in June

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Free Family Art is back each Wednesday in June (1,8, 15, 22 & 29) at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art’s Annex.

The public is invited to join the LRMA staff for a fun-filled creative experience. No reservation is required, and art material and snacks will be provided at no cost.

The Laurel Jones County Library has partnered with LRMA and will be reading from children’s books during the program.

George Bassi is Executive Director of LRMA. He said Free Family Art is a way to keep kids engaged in their education and interested in art.

“Research tells us that if a child has been to a museum by the time, they’re in the 3rd grade, the chances are they’ll go to museums in their life and when they go other places,” Bassi said. “It’ll give people a chance not just to see and do an activity, but also walk in the museum as well.”

“When you couple that with a children’s book reading, we’re tackling another area that we think is important, that’s encouraging children to read. Learning that at an early age is one reason we love doing both those activities.”

LRMA’s Blues Bash will be held on the front lawn of the museum on Friday, June 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature Fred T & The Band.

Tickets in advance are $25 ($10 for children 12 and under) with a limited number available for $30 at the event.

They can be purchased by calling the museum at 601-649-6374 or by dropping by LRMA located at 565 N 5th Ave. or by going online at: www.LRMA.org

Laurel Main Street will be hosting its Downtown Thursdays Farmer’s Market & Movie Night from June 23 through July 14.

The Laurel Farmers Market will be held each Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. with a family-friendly movie at The Backlot. For more information go to: www.laurelmainstreet.com/downtown-thursdays

