Forrest County Health Department expected to receive building renovations

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Building renovations will be coming soon to the Forrest County Health Department.

Forrest County Board of Supervisors president David Hogan says the health building was built in the 60′s but has not been renovated since the mid- 80′s.

Hogan also says the need for renovations was brought to light during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So, the need was there, and it became most important when the pandemic hit,” said Hogan. “We actually had to move the vaccination center out to the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center at the storm shelter. The Mississippi Department of Health has given us a grant of $1.2 million, and the Forrest County Board of Supervisors has committed 1 million of our ARPA funds to upgrade the facility so we are excited about that.”

Hogan says the building is currently around 13,000 square feet, but the project will add another 3,600 square feet with a complete remodeling of the inside.

“The most glaring need for the department of health was having public accessibility and functionality in the way it lays out,” said Chris Robinson, the project architect. “So, we wanted to put most of our energy in the design of the front and making sure that image was improved and that the accessibility and functionality were improved.”

According to Hogan, approximately $2.2 million will be spent on the building.

“The department serves our most underserved citizens in the community, and we want them to have a new state-of-the-art great facility that really everybody will feel comfortable coming to,” said Hogan. “It’s been a need, and we realized that we were able to partner with the Mississippi Department of Health, and the board of supervisors is excited to be upgrading our health department and better serve the community,”

Plans for the completion of the renovation project are estimated to be in late 2024.

