Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Former teacher’s aide arrested after admitting to having sex with students, affidavit reads

Monica Sanchez, 21, is facing several charges and is accused of having improper relationships...
Monica Sanchez, 21, is facing several charges and is accused of having improper relationships with students while she worked at a high school in Texas.(Gregg County Jail)
By Stephanie Frazier and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - A former teacher’s aide in Texas was arrested and lost her job after admitting to having sexual relationships with students.

A Kilgore detective reports that an investigation started when an assault was reported on May 12. The detective wrote that he was told that Monica Sanchez, 21, had sexual relationships with multiple students at Kilgore High School.

Sanchez worked at the school as a teacher’s aide since August 2020, according to officials.

KLTV reports that according to an affidavit, the detective interviewed three students.

One of the students he spoke to was an 18-year-old and a junior at the high school. He told the detective that he had met Sanchez at the school. They exchanged inappropriate pictures and had a physical relationship.

The detective said Sanchez admitted to him she had a relationship with that student in January 2022 and confirmed what he had said.

According to the affidavit, Sanchez told the detective she had an improper relationship with another 18-year-old student in March 2022 and a 15-year-old student in September 2021.

Authorities said Sanchez was booked on May 14. She has been charged with three counts of having an improper relationship between educator and child, one count of assault causing bodily injury, and one count of sexual assault of a child.

School officials confirmed that Sanchez was no longer employed by the district.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
Maximo Rosas, 53, of Laurel.
Man in custody after alleged road rage incident in Laurel
According to the MBI, Clarence "Bo" Bates, has been unaccounted for since approximately May 16,...
MBI issues silver alert for Forrest Co. man
Mississippi Baptist leaders react to report on sexual abuse allegations with Southern Baptist Convention

Latest News

FILE - In this July 25, 2005 file photo, the offices of Teva Pharmaceuticals North America are...
Tentative $161.5 million settlement reached in opioid trial
Some snack boxes containing Jif peanut butter have been recalled.
Several more products with Jif peanut butter recalled
Pit bull is lone survivor of plane crash that killed 2 pilots
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
All those killed at Texas school were in 1 room, official says
The Biden administration has begun airlifting shipments of formula from Europe.
FDA chief to detail delays inspecting baby formula plant