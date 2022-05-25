Win Stuff
$15.1M bond voted down for Marion Co. School District

According to Marion County School District Superintendent Carl Michael Day, unofficial counts indicate the $15.1 million bond being voted down Tuesday night
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
The school district has not released the official report as of this publication, but the unofficial report showed a majority of votes against the bond issue. This story will be updated when the official numbers have been released.

The bond was expected to be used for renovations for schools in the district.

“The voters have spoken with regards to the bond issue,” said Day. “The county school district will begin to move forward without the bond.”

“We have facility needs that we need to address. We have academic needs that we need to address. We’re a good school district with two school systems, and, as of right now, we will continue to work with both school systems to start moving those improvements forward with the arts, the athletics and with academics.”

It was reported that if the majority of votes were in favor of the bond, Marion County residents would have seen a slight increase in taxes to help pay back the bond.

Once the $15.1 million was reached, the additional tax would have been nullified.

“We want to focus on the children,” said Day. “I think it’s important now that the community comes together. It’s not the time to point fingers at the other group or this group.”

“We all need to work together. We have a lot more that brings us together than divides us. It’s time to work together for our children to continue to improve our community … "

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

