05/25 Ryan’s “wet” Wednesday morning forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday was grey all day, but the rain was fairly few and far between until the afternoon/evening. Today, showers and thunderstorms are already in the area and only become more frequent through the afternoon and night. That’s because a front is moving in, but it is moving very slowly and won’t arrive until tomorrow. That means today’s activity will be primarily outflow driven but will be supported by what limited heating we get thanks to the rain and cloud cover. Still, expect a couple of inches on average today, which will only add to a few trouble spots from yesterday. So there is no watch or warning, but it would be prudent to watch for areas of standing water while traveling today, particularly in the southeastern corner of the Pine Belt. Thankfully the front passes through tomorrow, so drier days are coming.

We’ll see those starting as early as Friday, which will be the coolest we’ve seen in weeks at 79 degrees and a tad breezy. It won’t take long to warm back up, but we’ll still be below average until Sunday. At that point, we climb back into the 90s and see the humidity and temperature slowly inch upwards as we head towards the end of the workweek.

