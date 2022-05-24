UPDATE: Columbia man facing more charges after 11-hour standoff

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect involved in an 11-hour standoff with police over the weekend after allegedly shooting his sister is now facing additional charges.

Keith C. Sandidge, 54, was initially arrested on an aggravated assault charge, with more charges pending, according to Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly.

Kelly said Sandidge allegedly shot and killed his sister, Sherralann Longmire, 61, at the home they shared at 414 Mary St.

The chief says he wasn’t sure when Longmire was shot but said she was found dead in a car on the property.

Police officials say Sandidge shot at officers and members of the public during the siege and eventually fled through a trap door in his home to a hiding spot underneath the house.

The Columbia Police Department along with deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s SWAT team and U.S. Marshals Service responded to the incident.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will lead the murder investigation.

Sandidge is now facing 13 additional charges including the shooting death of Sherralann Longmire.

7 counts: aggravated assault on a police officer

1 count: aggravated assault on a civilian

2 counts: shooting into a motor vehicle (CPD patrol vehicles)

2 counts: shooting into a motor vehicle (civilian vehicles)

1 count: shooting into a dwelling

Det. Micheal Turner with the Columbia Police Department said Sandidge was defiant even after his arrest.

“In my opinion, he showed very little remorse,” said Turner. “He was not being cooperative with us as far as anting to give a statement or comment on anything that had happened. He immediately took his rights and stated he didn’t want to speak to us.”

Sandidge is being held without bond per the order of Justice Court Judge Brandon Rowell and is expected to appear before Judge Rowell on May 24 at 1 p.m. in the Marion County Justice Court Building.

Chief Kelly and the Columbia Police Department wish to offer our condolences to the Longmire family for their loss.

The Columbia Police Department offers their appreciation to the citizens of Columbia for their patience during the incident as we felt it necessary, under these circumstances, to restrict travel near the crime scene.

In addition, they sent their appreciation to the law enforcement agencies that rushed to assist, including Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Constables, Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, MS Highway Patrol, and other state and local partners. A special thank you to the Columbia Fire Department and Marion County Volunteer Fire Departments for assisting with traffic control near the crime scene.

