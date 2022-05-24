Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Texas man impersonates police officer, robs homeowners, police say

Texas authorities say a man was arrested after impersonating a San Antonio police officer before forcing his way into a home. (Credit: KSAT via CNN Newsource)
By KSAT Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - Authorities in Texas are reminding the public to ask for identification when talking to a law enforcement officer after a man allegedly impersonated an officer to get inside a home and rob the owners.

Salvatore Alfieri, 38, is now in custody.

He is accused of impersonating a police officer and burglarizing a home while wearing a ski mask and a police tactical vest, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Alfieri claimed to be with the San Antonio Police Department.

“He claimed to be an officer that needed to do some sort of probation check and indicated that he needed to do a search for contraband in the house,” Salazar said.

Alfieri was armed, and once he got inside of the house, he threatened the woman at the home.

The sheriff said Alfieri made her give him cell phones and a large sum of cash before leaving.

Luckily, her surveillance video captured him clearly and helped police to identify him.

A post by the sheriff’s office on Sunday led to helpful tips that Alfieri was waiting for a Lyft. Salazar says officers performed a traffic stop on the car in which he was riding.

Salazar said it is important that he is off the streets.

“The information that we were developing is that he was desperate for money, and so the concern obviously was that he was gonna do it again. And maybe the next resident wouldn’t be so fortunate and something bad would happen,” he said.

The sheriff’s office said it is possible Alfieri committed similar crimes previously.

Copyright 2022 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool.
Police call child’s drowning at Margaritaville Biloxi “a horrible accident”
Justin Robert Coggins
Mississippi teen charged with murder hours after high school graduation
Stuart will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life once he is released...
Man sentenced to 5 years for invasion of privacy on 16-year-old in Lamar Co.
Both Covarrubias and Medrano are facing federal narcotics charges and have been booked in a...
45 pounds of meth seized, 2 arrested on federal charges last Friday in Hub City
Jones County first responders helped a quartet of "floaters" make it off the Leaf River after...
Group floating Leaf River in Jones County rescued overnight

Latest News

Former President George W. Bush listens to speakers during the opening ceremony of the Walker...
FBI investigating assassination plot against George W. Bush, reports say
A man stands on a crowded Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Monday, May 23, 2022. A COVID surge is...
Pandemic-weary Americans plan for summer despite COVID surge
The police department tweeted a photo of 25-year-old Andrew Abdullah, the suspect in a fatal...
Suspect surrenders in fatal New York City subway shooting
FILE - Fort Bragg shown, Feb. 3, 2022, in Fort Bragg, N.C. An independent commission is...
Panel recommends new names for Fort Bragg, other Army bases
United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers the Tommaso Padoa Schioppa Lecture at...
US to end Russia’s ability to pay international investors