‘Run for the Wall’ stops in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of people participated in the “Run for the Wall” stop in South Jackson today on their long journey to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, DC.

“We ride for those who can’t” is the motto for over 1,500 people across the country this week as veterans, family members, and friends of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice ride from California to Washington, DC, for Memorial Day.

Four hundred of those dedicated motorcyclists stopped in Jackson today for a break from the road.

“I started in Ontario, California,” said Brenda Gregg. “I am riding actually for a cousin of mine that was killed in Vietnam. He was 20 years old. He’d been there five weeks.”

All branches of the U.S. military were represented in the “Run for the Wall” — a yearly trip before Memorial Day to spread awareness about the P.O.W.s and those who gave all.

“Our mission has also expanded to show support to the families and friends of those who are survivors of the missing and actually killed in action, as well as supporting active-duty military all over the country,” said retired navy officer Billie Dunlap.

Bikers got a chance to hear from congressional Medal of Honor winners, state military veterans, and State Auditor and 1st lieutenant Shad White.

“So many of them have given so much,” said White. “But I want to challenge them to mentor young people all around the country, but those who are from Mississippi find a Mississippian, a young Mississippian to mentor because we need older mentors who can pass on those lessons to the younger generation.”

Several bikers say their goal is to educate the younger generation and teach them to never forget where their freedoms come from.

“Patriotism is not dead,” said Roger “Cowboy” Mead, who has participated in Run for the Wall since 1989. “I see that all the way across country, especially when we get up to some of the schools we go to. The younger generation, they’re out there with their flags waving and yelling and screaming.”

The group will be pumping their brakes in Meridian next before they make it to D.C. this weekend and paying their final respects at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

