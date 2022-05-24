New disc-golf course unveiled at Thames Elementary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg and Thames Elementary unveiled their brand new playground and a disc golf course.

With the help of your ‘Penny at Work Tax’, the city of Hattiesburg was able to provide the students at Thames Elementary school with a brand-new playground and disc golf course.

Thames PTA president Calia Bouie says they are excited.

“I think it’s important for our children to have different aspects of what play can be,” said Bouie. “Of course, you can say football. You could say basketball because we’re sure things that we see on TV a lot, but to actually have something different brought to the community.”

A lot of people helped the project become a reality. One person, in particular, is two-time disc golf world champion, Guillermo Avalos.

“Well, I’m a big fan of giving something else for the kids to do,” said Avalos. “As a kid, if I had something like this, I could have reached further heights. I took it on at about the age of 28 years old. I wish I would have done it younger.”

Avalos says he’s excited to help train the next generation for the sport. Community members in the neighborhood encouraged him even more than he already was.

“As I’ve been here, some weeks early in the morning, some weekends a little later in the evening,” said Avalos. “I’ve got to meet different people that have walked through here. And they’ve just told me they’re really happy. For what we’re doing because it’s really made me feel good.”

Bouie says this new course speaks volumes because it allows minority kids to experience something new.

“This is something that our kids here… wouldn’t normally get to see,” said Avalos. “And so I just love the fact that they’re experiencing new things and broadening their horizons. I think it’s amazing. It just opens up all the possibilities of what they can do in this world.”

The new course is open to the community. It sits behind Thames Elementary on Mandalay Drive.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.