Man in custody after alleged road rage incident in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man has been arrested after an alleged road rage shooting.

On Tuesday at approximately 10:24 a.m, officers with the Laurel Police Department responded to the Valero gas station on U.S. Highway 11 South about a report of a shooting.

According to LPD, a road rage incident reportedly occurred within the city limits in the Pendorff area.

LPD said the victim reported that the suspect, 53-year-old Maximo Rosas Malpica, rammed into his vehicle and then shot him once in the upper body. The victim, who sought shelter at the gas station, was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Shortly after the incident, Malpica wrecked his vehicle on Paulding Road near Longview Cut-Off Drive. He was also transported to SCRMC for injuries sustained during the wreck and then to the Jones County Detention Center.

LPD Investigator Anderson is assigned to the case as the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released on Wednesday.

The department said they would like to thank the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Ellisville Police Department for their assistance in this incident.

Anyone who has information about this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.