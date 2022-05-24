Judge denies bond for suspect in Columbia police standoff

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The man accused of shooting repeatedly at police during an 11-hour standoff in Columbia over the weekend made his initial appearance in court Tuesday.

Police say Keith Charles Sandidge, 54, also allegedly shot and killed his sister, Sherralann Longmire, during the standoff at a home at 414 Mary Street.

Keith C. Sandidge, 54, appeared before Judge Brandon Rowell at 1 p.m. in the Marion County Justice Court. The judge reportedly denied Sandidge’s bond on all counts.

Sandidge is facing 13 charges with the Columbia Police Department, which include:

7 counts: aggravated assault on a police officer

1 count: aggravated assault on a civilian

2 counts: shooting into a motor vehicle (CPD patrol vehicles)

2 counts: shooting into a motor vehicle (civilian vehicles)

1 count: shooting into a dwelling

Sandidge has not yet been charged in connection with his sister’s death, but Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly says those charges are coming.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the shooting of Longmire.

“She’s a precious lady, a member of our community, a hospice nurse,” said Kelly.

“She served, she just can’t be replaced.”

Kelly added, “when we found out she was deceased through the Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT Team, it devastated us, and it was one of the darkest times of my career.”

Family members say a Celebration of Life will be held for Sherralann Longmire on Saturday, May 28, at 2 p.m. at the Morgantown Church of God.

Visitation will take place before that service beginning at 1 p.m.

Sandidge’s preliminary trial date has been set for June 9 at 9 a.m at the Marion County Justice Court.

