HPD: stolen jeep recovered, investigation ongoing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A stolen jeep has been recovered.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, a 2004 gold Jeep Wrangler was reported stolen from 4th Avenue during the weekend of May 14. The keys were reportedly left inside the vehicle overnight.

HPD said the vehicle was found on Monday on Dixie Pine Road.

The investigation into the incident, however, remains ongoing.

If you have any information on the vehicle, please contact Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.