Hattiesburg Zoo announces name for baby Colobus Monkey

Mojo was one out of the four names that were given as choices for the public to choose when voting started on Friday, May 13. Masala, Mowgli and Mongo were the other three name choices.(Hattiesburg Convention Commission)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo has announced the name of the baby boy Colobus Monkey that was born last month.

After holding a contest for the public to vote on a name, the zoo has announced that the baby’s name will be Mojo.

“We love that the public helped us name our baby boy Colobus,” said the zoo’s animal curator, Kristen Moore. “It verifies the interest that our guests and supporters have in our animals here at the Zoo.”

Mojo was one out of the four names that were given as choices for the public to choose when voting started on Friday, May 13. Masala, Mowgli and Mongo were the other three name choices.

“The Colobus Monkeys’ are still rotating their exhibit time with the Debrazza monkey family,” Moore said. “It will be a few more weeks before we introduce the two species to each other.”

