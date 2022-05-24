Win Stuff
Hattiesburg announces 39th annual Memorial Day program

The Veterans Memorial Day program will take place on Monday, May 30th.
The City of Hattiesburg is getting ready to honor men and women who died serving their country.
By Mia Monet
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Hattiesburg is getting ready to honor men and women who died serving their country.

Next Monday, the city will host its annual veterans memorial day service.

The program will start at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

They will honor military heroes from the greater Hattiesburg area who died fighting. Since World War I, there have been around 173 people killed in action.

“On that day, we’ll read all one-hundred and seventy-three names on the pillars,” said Ted Tibbett, the program chairman. “We’ll toll a bell after each one. We’ll have 21-gun salutes and cannons from Camp Shelby. We’ll have bagpipers here playing ‘Amazing Grace.’ We’ll have a real bugler, and we’ll have a lot of people here to honor the honorable service.”

