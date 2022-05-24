Win Stuff
Farm to Table: Blueberry crisp

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients:

  • 5 lemons, juiced
  • 1/3 cup of honey
  • 1 cup fresh blueberries
  • 4 cups of water (or 2 cups of water and 2 cups of sparkling water)
  • Fresh blueberries and fresh lemons for garnish
  • Ice (optional)
    • Add the juice of the 5 lemons to your blender, along with the honey, fresh blueberries and one cup of the water (do not add sparkling water to the blender!)
    • Blend on high speed until smooth
    • Strain and pour into the pitcher, along with the rest of the water. Stir well
    • Top off with ice, a few fresh blueberries and lemon slices and some sparkling water (if desired).

Filling:

  • 4 cups of blueberries
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 2 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 4 tablespoon cornstarch

Topping:

  • 3/4 cups of gluten-free oats
  • 1/4 cup almond flour (can sub any flour)
  • 1/4 cup of coconut sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup of cold butter, cut into cubes

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Prepare the filling by mixing the blueberries, lemon juice, maple syrup and cornstarch together in a bowl. Set aside.

Next, make the topping by adding the oats, almond flour, coconut sugar, cinnamon, salt and butter to a food processor. Pulse together until incorporated (Do not over process, you just want to evenly mix the butter with the other ingredients. You can also do this by hand in a large bowl.)

Add the blueberries to a 9-inch baking dish and crumble the crisp topping on top of the blueberries.

Bake in the oven for 40-50 minutes until golden brown on top.

Let cool completely before serving.

