Farm to Table: Blueberry crisp

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients:

5 lemons, juiced

1/3 cup of honey

1 cup fresh blueberries

4 cups of water (or 2 cups of water and 2 cups of sparkling water)

Fresh blueberries and fresh lemons for garnish

Ice (optional) Add the juice of the 5 lemons to your blender, along with the honey, fresh blueberries and one cup of the water (do not add sparkling water to the blender!) Blend on high speed until smooth Strain and pour into the pitcher, along with the rest of the water. Stir well Top off with ice, a few fresh blueberries and lemon slices and some sparkling water (if desired).



Filling:

4 cups of blueberries

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoon maple syrup

4 tablespoon cornstarch

Topping:

3/4 cups of gluten-free oats

1/4 cup almond flour (can sub any flour)

1/4 cup of coconut sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup of cold butter, cut into cubes

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Prepare the filling by mixing the blueberries, lemon juice, maple syrup and cornstarch together in a bowl. Set aside.

Next, make the topping by adding the oats, almond flour, coconut sugar, cinnamon, salt and butter to a food processor. Pulse together until incorporated (Do not over process, you just want to evenly mix the butter with the other ingredients. You can also do this by hand in a large bowl.)

Add the blueberries to a 9-inch baking dish and crumble the crisp topping on top of the blueberries.

Bake in the oven for 40-50 minutes until golden brown on top.

Let cool completely before serving.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.