Farm to Table: Blueberry crisp
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -
Ingredients:
- 5 lemons, juiced
- 1/3 cup of honey
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
- 4 cups of water (or 2 cups of water and 2 cups of sparkling water)
- Fresh blueberries and fresh lemons for garnish
- Ice (optional)
- Add the juice of the 5 lemons to your blender, along with the honey, fresh blueberries and one cup of the water (do not add sparkling water to the blender!)
- Blend on high speed until smooth
- Strain and pour into the pitcher, along with the rest of the water. Stir well
- Top off with ice, a few fresh blueberries and lemon slices and some sparkling water (if desired).
Filling:
- 4 cups of blueberries
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 tablespoon maple syrup
- 4 tablespoon cornstarch
Topping:
- 3/4 cups of gluten-free oats
- 1/4 cup almond flour (can sub any flour)
- 1/4 cup of coconut sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup of cold butter, cut into cubes
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Prepare the filling by mixing the blueberries, lemon juice, maple syrup and cornstarch together in a bowl. Set aside.
Next, make the topping by adding the oats, almond flour, coconut sugar, cinnamon, salt and butter to a food processor. Pulse together until incorporated (Do not over process, you just want to evenly mix the butter with the other ingredients. You can also do this by hand in a large bowl.)
Add the blueberries to a 9-inch baking dish and crumble the crisp topping on top of the blueberries.
Bake in the oven for 40-50 minutes until golden brown on top.
Let cool completely before serving.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.