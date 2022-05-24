Expert gives tips for ‘Healthy and Safe Swimming Week’

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As summer begins, swimming becomes a regular activity for many families.

“May is National Water Safety Month, and it’s when the pool industry comes together, you know, as we build into summer with the summer swim season to emphasize water safety across all bodies of water...” said Dewey Case, Commercial Sales Manager, Adcock Pool & Spa.

May 23 - 29 marks the CDC’s Healthy and Safe Swimming Week, and it comes at a great time.

With warmer temperatures and the school year winding down, several families will head to the pool, lake or ocean to cool off.

There are several tips experts with Adcock Pool & Spa want you to remember before diving in.

“The first tip is don’t be complacent,” said Case. “You know, it’s understanding your surroundings whether you’re swimming at a pool, a lake, or a river... you know, know your surroundings, know your limitations.”

Tip No. 2, always have someone supervising... no matter how experienced your child is at swimming.

“Always swim under supervision, you know, parents if you have a pool at home, you know, make sure that you’re watching the children, that you’re monitoring the children as they swim to make sure they’re safe... even if they’ve had swim lessons before, even if you think they’re competent swimmers because all it takes is a second and then we’re having a different conversation. It’s a tragedy that’s occurred,” said Case.

In addition to not being complacent and always having supervision, it’s also important for everyone to learn how to swim.

(Dewey Case, Commercial Sales Manager, Adcock Pool & Spa)

“You’re never too old, you’re never too young... Six months old is generally what’s recommended, you know, for head control and other things for small infants,” said Case.

These tips don’t just apply to young children.

“...80% of drowning deaths occur in ages 15 and up,” said Case.

It also doesn’t take a big body of water for a tragedy to occur.

“Most children who drown... drown in less than four feet of water,” said Case. “We know that very small children, one and two-year-olds, they tend to drown more in buckets and bathtubs where, you know, we’re talking about a few inches of water.

Case says it’s also important to remember some of the health aspects of safe swimming.

He says you should not swim in a pool that doesn’t have chlorine.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.