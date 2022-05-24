Win Stuff
Candidate profiles for 3rd Congressional District primary elections

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Michael Guest is hoping to extend his stay in Washington, D.C.

Guest is running for a third term in the United States House of Representatives from Mississippi’s Third Congressional District, an area that starts on the state’s eastern border before slashing southwest through central Mississippi before tapering into the Pine Belt.

After incumbent Gregg Harper declined to run for re-election, Guest received the most votes in a six-person primary in 2018. He defeated Whit Hughes in a runoff, earning 65.1 percent of the vote.

In the 2018 general election, Guest defeated Democrat Michael Evans with 62.3 percent of the vote to win the seat for the first time and then took 64.7 percent of the vote in the 2020 general election.

Guest will face two challengers in the June 7 primary: Flight instructor/test pilot Michael Cassidy and Jackson business owner Thomas Griffin.

Democrat Shuwaski Young will await in the Nov. 8 general election after running unopposed in the primary.

District 3 (Pine Belt counties)

Covington; Jasper; Marion; Jefferson Davis; part of Jones County.

Candidates

Republican primary

Michael Guest (incumbent)

  • Brandon resident
  • Brandon High School graduate
  • Graduated from Mississippi State University (BA, accounting) and the University of Mississippi School of Law (JD)
  • Lawyer
  • Former assistant district attorney for Madison and Rankin counties; became district attorney in 2008.

Quote: “Left-wing Democrats are attacking the principles that have made this country the greatest nation in history. They will not succeed. Republicans will always stand for the traditional values that have made America exceptional.”

Michael Cassidy

  • Born in Annapolis, Md.; Meridian resident
  • Virginia Tech graduate (2009)
  • Harvard (2018)
  • U.S. Navy (12 years); flew F/A-18 Hornets
  • Flight instructor/test pilot at Naval Air Station in Meridian.

Quote: “I decided to run for office because I am fed up with establishment politicians, such as our own RINO Congressman, Michael Guest, who are unwilling to fight for true America First values and who are unwilling to fight against the Left. Our district should have a more capable, more dedicated leader representing it in Washington, D.C., than Mr. Guest and I can be that person.”

Thomas Griffin

  • Jackson native
  • Business owner
  • U.S. Army (1992-96)

Quote: “As a small business owner in the state of Mississippi, I am running on a platform shaped by my experiences as a working-class American, not a politician. I believe this country is divided because of a lack of accountability. I will do everything in my power to represent the great people of Mississippi so everyone can thrive.”

Democrat (general election)

Shuwaski Young

  • Philadelphia native
  • East Central Community College graduate
  • Jackson State University (political science)
  • U.S. Army National Guard (1999-2003)
  • Director of donor and community engagement with The Bar Association of San Francisco
  • Campaign manager with Oakland Children’s Initiative;
  • Organizing director of the Bay Area of Northern California with the California Democratic Party.

Quote: “I am focused on families by creating jobs, implementing tax breaks for small businesses, affordable healthcare, clean water and healthy food.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

