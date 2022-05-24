05/24 Ryan’s “Rainy Days” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We saw some early spotty rain yesterday and heard a few rumbles of thunder late in the day, but the real rainy days start now. Expect just spotty showers through the sunrise hours, but they’ll get some support during peak afternoon heating. That’s when we could see a cluster of thunderstorms form, and were upgraded to a level 1 “marginal” risk for severe weather this afternoon, but chances are quite low we’ll see anything worse than small hail and gusty winds. The rain chances increase a bit more tomorrow as a cold front closes in, but the severe chance remains very low. We’ll still see it rain more than half the day until Thursday, when the front is finally forced out of the area.

After that happens the clearing will be rapid. We’ll start seeing some sun by the end of the day on Thursday, but after that it’s nothing bus sunshine as far as the eye can see. Temperatures will even be subdued at first, still only slightly above average by Saturday, but after that it climbs right back into the mid 90s as the humidity rushes back in.

