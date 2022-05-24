Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

05/24 Ryan’s “Rainy Days” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Spotty rain began over the weekend, but the next few days will be quite wet.
05/24 Ryan’s “Rainy Days” Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We saw some early spotty rain yesterday and heard a few rumbles of thunder late in the day, but the real rainy days start now. Expect just spotty showers through the sunrise hours, but they’ll get some support during peak afternoon heating. That’s when we could see a cluster of thunderstorms form, and were upgraded to a level 1 “marginal” risk for severe weather this afternoon, but chances are quite low we’ll see anything worse than small hail and gusty winds. The rain chances increase a bit more tomorrow as a cold front closes in, but the severe chance remains very low. We’ll still see it rain more than half the day until Thursday, when the front is finally forced out of the area.

After that happens the clearing will be rapid. We’ll start seeing some sun by the end of the day on Thursday, but after that it’s nothing bus sunshine as far as the eye can see. Temperatures will even be subdued at first, still only slightly above average by Saturday, but after that it climbs right back into the mid 90s as the humidity rushes back in.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool.
Police call child’s drowning at Margaritaville Biloxi “a horrible accident”
Justin Robert Coggins
Mississippi teen charged with murder hours after high school graduation
Stuart will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life once he is released...
Man sentenced to 5 years for invasion of privacy on 16-year-old in Lamar Co.
Jones County first responders helped a quartet of "floaters" make it off the Leaf River after...
Group floating Leaf River in Jones County rescued overnight
Both Covarrubias and Medrano are facing federal narcotics charges and have been booked in a...
45 pounds of meth seized, 2 arrested on federal charges last Friday in Hub City

Latest News

05/24 Ryan’s “Rainy Days” Tuesday Morning Forecast
05/24 Ryan’s “Rainy Days” Tuesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 5/23
Scattered T-Storms are possible over the next few days.
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 5/23
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 5/23
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says keep the umbrellas handy.
Wet weather ahead, clearing late in the week