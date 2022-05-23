Win Stuff
Woman accused in Carl the Rooster’s death enters not guilty plea; Trial date set

Artist Cali Rob says the mural should be completed within two weeks.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The woman charged with animal cruelty in the death of Carl the Rooster is pleading not guilty. Kendra Shaffer will now go to trial on August 29 at 8 a.m. in Ocean Springs Municipal Court.

Carl’s death sent shockwaves through Ocean Springs last month because the rooster was so well known in the downtown area. Mourners even held a second line parade and painted a mural in his honor.

After Shaffer was issued a misdemeanor arrest citation by Ocean Springs Police, she was fired from her position as a Jones County juvenile corrections officer.

Shaffer is now being represented by attorney Thomas V. Alonzo, out of Lafayette, Louisiana. WLOX News has reached out to the attorney’s office for any comment on the case.

