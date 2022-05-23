Win Stuff
Wet weather ahead, clearing late in the week

Rex Thompson says keep the umbrellas handy during the bulk of the week.
By Rex Thompson
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

Look for partly-to-mostly cloudy skies overnight, with low temperatures in the upper-60s.

As we head into Monday, expect a good chance of showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the lower-80s and lows in the mid-60s.

Look for partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, with a 60 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms and highs in the upper-80s.

On Wednesday, expect partly cloudy skies with a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-60s.

For Thursday, look for partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower-80s and lows around 60 degrees by Friday morning.

For Friday afternoon, look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s.

The heat returns on Saturday and Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower-90s and lows in the lower to mid-60s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

