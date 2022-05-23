Win Stuff
Scattered T-Storms are possible over the next few days.

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 5/23
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly cloudy this evening as temperatures fall into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with scattered t-storms firing up in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday is looking wetter with higher rain chances. Thunderstorms will be likely throughout the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

A few showers will linger into Thursday morning, but skies will turn partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.

The sunshine return on Friday as last though your Memorial Day weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Memorial Day is looking dry as of now with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

