Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Rappers Young Thug, Gunna remain jailed in racketeering case

Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.
Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Rappers Young Thug and Gunna remain jailed on racketeering charges in Atlanta following a court hearing in the wide-ranging gang case.

A judge denied bond Monday for Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, after the rapper pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Fulton County prosecutors asked that he remain jailed, telling the judge some state witnesses have been threatened.

A bond hearing for Young Thug, whose given name is Jeffery Williams, has been postponed until next month. Both rappers were charged in a sweeping indictment along with 26 others for violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law as members of a violent street gang that prosecutors say committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings.

Attorneys for the two men deny the accusations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said an 11-year-old Ellisville girl died from injuries she...
11-year-old Ellisville girl dies in Jasper Co. crash
‘Prank gone wrong’: 15-year-old shot in chest, killed by friend in Jackson
Jones County first responders helped a quartet of "floaters" make it off the Leaf River after...
Group floating Leaf River in Jones County rescued overnight
One man was detained after returning to the scene of a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon...
Man held for questioning after single-truck accident discovered
A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool.
Police call child’s drowning at Margaritaville Biloxi “a horrible accident”

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said it will start publicly...
Facebook, Instagram to reveal more on how ads target users
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house
Edward D. Clark, 29, of Hattiesburg, has two active warrants for DUI negligence -resulting in...
HPD seeking man on active arrest warrants for DUI crash
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
.
Additional charges filed against alleged shooter in Columbia