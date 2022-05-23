Petal no longer requiring permits for garage sales

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - It just became easier to have a garage sale in the Friendly City.

Petal Board of Aldermen amended ordinance 2009 in a recent board meeting, making it no longer necessary to receive a permit before holding a yard sale.

According to Mayor Tony Ducker, the city will still have the ability to step in if the garage sale gets out of hand or impedes other residents in the city.

“If it goes over the bounds or goes across the line, so to speak, where it’s becoming cumbersome to the neighborhood, as far as traffic, as far as folks coming in and out of the area, the city can come in and ask you to cease doing what you’re doing,” said Mayor Ducker. “The person who wants to have the occasional garage sale, I just don’t see where we should be interfering. The local government shouldn’t.”

Permits will no longer be required as of June 17.

