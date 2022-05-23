Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Petal no longer requiring permits for garage sales

Petal no longer requiring garage sale permits
By Will Polston
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - It just became easier to have a garage sale in the Friendly City.

Petal Board of Aldermen amended ordinance 2009 in a recent board meeting, making it no longer necessary to receive a permit before holding a yard sale.

According to Mayor Tony Ducker, the city will still have the ability to step in if the garage sale gets out of hand or impedes other residents in the city.

“If it goes over the bounds or goes across the line, so to speak, where it’s becoming cumbersome to the neighborhood, as far as traffic, as far as folks coming in and out of the area, the city can come in and ask you to cease doing what you’re doing,” said Mayor Ducker. “The person who wants to have the occasional garage sale, I just don’t see where we should be interfering. The local government shouldn’t.”

Permits will no longer be required as of June 17.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Keith Charles Sandidge, 62.
Columbia man allegedly kills sister, shoots at police during 11-hour standoff
The police department warned residents in the area to stay inside their homes during that time.
Police worked active scene in Columbia
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said an 11-year-old Ellisville girl died from injuries she...
11-year-old Ellisville girl dies in Jasper Co. crash
Mother and child shot in Meridian, both in stable condition
‘Prank gone wrong’: 15-year-old shot in chest, killed by friend in Jackson

Latest News

Mississippi Highway Patrol honors all troopers fallen statewide to wrap up Police Week.
MHP honors fallen troops to wrap up Police Week
VetFest 2022 celebrated Armed Forces Day
Inaugural VetFest provides help and fun for local veterans
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality funds events to properly dispose of ...
Forrest and Lamar counties join in on ‘Right Way to Throw Away Day’
U.S. average gas prices surpass $4.50 a gallon.
Pain at the Pump: Gas prices continue to rise