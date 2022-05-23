Mississippi teen charged with murder hours after high school graduation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) - A Mississippi teen is currently facing murder charges.

According to WCBI, 18-year-old Justin Robert Coggins of Caledonia was charged with murder hours after graduating from Caledonia High School.

Authorities say that Coggins allegedly shot 33-year-old Dusting Hoffpauir during a domestic dispute on Saturday, May 21.

Coggins is now in custody at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

The case is currently under investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.