Mississippi teen charged with murder hours after high school graduation

Justin Robert Coggins
Justin Robert Coggins(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) - A Mississippi teen is currently facing murder charges.

According to WCBI, 18-year-old Justin Robert Coggins of Caledonia was charged with murder hours after graduating from Caledonia High School.

Authorities say that Coggins allegedly shot 33-year-old Dusting Hoffpauir during a domestic dispute on Saturday, May 21.

Coggins is now in custody at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

The case is currently under investigation.

