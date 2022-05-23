Win Stuff
MHP honors fallen troops to wrap up Police Week

Troopers honored with ceremony.
By Will Polston
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol put the finishing touches on Police Week by honoring its fallen troopers statewide.

Active troopers went to grave sites statewide at 2 p.m. Sunday and honored the men and women who died in uniform while working for MHP.

Each grave site was adorned with a red, white and blue wreath and a salute from the troops present.

“This department is one big family,” said Taylor Shows, Public Affairs Officer with Troop J. “Just because you don’t wear the uniform, like my family at home, and everybody else who wears this uniform, that’s their family, too.

“My sisters are their sisters, their brothers are my brothers. It just means a lot to know that we care about each other so much, and the department cares about us so much that they will do this for us.”

At Hillcrest Cemetery in Petal, troopers came out to honor Danny Nash, who was killed while on duty back in 1983 after being with MHP for nearly two months.

“We are all about tradition, and this is one tradition that we will never forget,” said Shows.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

