Man sentenced to 5 years for invasion of privacy on 16-year-old in Lamar Co.

Stuart will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life once he is released...
Stuart will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life once he is released from prison.(Gray News, file)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was sentenced to prison this past Thursday after being found guilty of an invasion of privacy charge.

According to 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell, 51-year-old Larry L. Stuart was found guilty by a Lamar County jury of filming a person in violation of expectation of privacy.

Court documents say Stuart’s conviction comes from a report of him filming a 16-year-old child without her knowledge while she was going into the shower at her home.

Stuart was sentenced to serve a maximum of five years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life once he is released from prison.

“I am very pleased with the outcome of this case. Our children are the most precious members of our society. They deserve to be protected, nurtured and loved,” said Kittrell. “Mr. Stuart took that from the victim when he filmed her without her knowledge and for a sexual purpose in a place where she expected privacy.”

“With this verdict and sentence, we are able to give the victim a sense of safety once again. We appreciate the investigation on this case by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.”

