Man held for questioning after single-truck accident discovered

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was taken into custody after returning to the scene of an off-road accident Sunday afternoon.

First responders from two Jones County volunteer fire departments, Glade and M&M, responded around 4″45 p.m. Sunday to a report of a vehicle collision on Luther Hill Road near Will Hayes Road.

Upon arrival, the first responding fire vehicle found a single truck, which had left the roadway, traveled down an embankment and collided with a wooden fence and pine trees,

Though the truck was moderately damaged, no occupants of the vehicle were found on the scene.

Later, a man arrived, saying he was the truck’s owner, and was detained by deputies of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

