Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Jury selection in Florida school shooter’s trial upended by T-shirt

Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of...
Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By TERRY SPENCER
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz hit a new stumbling block when a potential juror wore a T-shirt potentially prejudicial to his case.

The woman wore a burgundy and silver T-shirt on Monday saying Teachers Strong and two hashtags referring to Cruz’s 2018 murder of 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Those are the school’s colors, and such T-shirts were ubiquitous in South Florida long after the shooting.

The judge dismissed not only the woman, but nine other potential jurors who were in her group.

Cruz pleaded guilty to the murders. The jury will decide whether he gets a sentence of death or life in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said an 11-year-old Ellisville girl died from injuries she...
11-year-old Ellisville girl dies in Jasper Co. crash
‘Prank gone wrong’: 15-year-old shot in chest, killed by friend in Jackson
Jones County first responders helped a quartet of "floaters" make it off the Leaf River after...
Group floating Leaf River in Jones County rescued overnight
One man was detained after returning to the scene of a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon...
Man held for questioning after single-truck accident discovered
Keith Charles Sandidge, 62.
Columbia man allegedly kills sister, shoots at police during 11-hour standoff

Latest News

A jewelry store that was targeted for a smash-and-grab robbery was kept safe by its employees.
WATCH: Jewelry store smash-and-grab robbery thwarted by employees
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
This image released by the New York City Police Department shows an unidentified man wanted in...
Police seek public’s help in search for NYC subway shooter
A toddler was killed and two family members were injured in a triple shooting in Maine.
Toddler shot and killed